76ers prepared to keep Ben Simmons to start season?

August 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

The Philadelphia 76ers may be ready to change their approach with Ben Simmons’ roster spot.

There have been rumors since the end of the season that the Sixers would try to trade Simmons. One report even said that the Sixers told interested teams about the asking price for the guard.

The Sixers’ asking price for Simmons reportedly is very high, which may have led to trade talks cooling off. Accordingly, the Sixers may be prepared to keep Simmons to start the season. That’s what Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports says.

This seems like the Sixers telling teams to up their offers for Simmons.

Simmons reportedly has ghosted Philly, which could lead teams to feel the Sixers will have to part ways with him at some point. Daryl Morey is unlikely to sell so low on the 25-year-old former No. 1 pick.

Simmons has three years left on his $177.2 million contract. Although he is a 3-time All-Star, he proved so unreliable in the postseason that a fresh start seems like it would be best for all parties.

