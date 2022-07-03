76ers trying to acquire another former James Harden Rockets teammate?

The Philadelphia 76ers are really committed to recreating the Year of our Lord 2018.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports reported on Saturday that the 76ers continue to have talks with the Houston Rockets about a possible trade for guard Eric Gordon. Gordon, who is in the last guaranteed year of his deal, played with Philadelphia star James Harden when Harden was in Houston.

Kaskey-Blomain says 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle has been mentioned in the talks for the former Sixth Man of the Year Gordon but that a third team would likely have to get involved.

This week already saw the 76ers reunite Harden with not one but two of his other ex-Rockets teammates (not to mention that Philadelphia GM Daryl Morey was the GM of the Rockets during the Harden days as well). The former NBA MVP Harden is technically still a free agent himself but is expected to reach a new deal with the 76ers before long.

Harden, Gordon, and the rest of the former Rockets are obviously a bit aged these days. But since the 76ers have the leviathan Joel Embiid in the middle instead of Clint Capela, their plan here just might be crazy enough to work.