Aaron Gordon goes viral for incredible custom jewelry piece of himself

Aaron Gordon is clearly a man of wealth and taste.

The Denver Nuggets forward Gordon impressed the Internet this week with his sick new custom jewelry piece. Gordon got an iced-out pendant depicting his thunderous poster dunk on then-Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet during a Christmas Day game last season. Even cooler was that the pendant featured Gordon holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy in place of the basketball (to commemorate the Nuggets’ 2023 NBA title).

You can an image of Gordon’s new pendant here.

TMZ Sports reports that the pendant was gifted to Gordon by his close friend and jeweler Buckz The Jeweler. The custom piece reportedly took 504 total hours to make (between Buckz and his team) and features 6.54 carats of VS1 diamonds draped over both figures depicted in it.

For reference, here is the original video of Gordon dunking Shamet into the next life.

For Gordon, who won his first career NBA title with the Nuggets this past June, he may be having the best championship tour of all. Prior to getting that stylish custom pendant, Gordon already went viral for his wild post-title celebrations in the streets of Denver.