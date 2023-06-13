 Skip to main content
Aaron Gordon celebrated in the streets with Nuggets fans

June 13, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Aaron Gordon dribbling a basketball

Dec 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Nuggets fans got a bit crazy after their team defeated the Miami Heat to win the NBA title on Monday night, and at least one player joined them.

Several fans shared videos on social media that showed a shirtless Aaron Gordon celebrating in the streets of downtown Denver. The veteran forward appeared to be having the time of his life.

That was definitely one of the best parts of the mayhem. There were, of course, some hairier moments as well, like the one where a fan appeared to try to take down a traffic light.

Gordon spent the first seven years of his career playing for some very bad Orlando Magic teams. He was traded to Denver midway through the 2020-21 season. Gordon played a huge role in the postseason for the Nuggets, particularly with his defense on star players like Jimmy Butler, LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Gordon seemed a lot more excited about the championship than Nikola Jokic, but that is not saying much.

