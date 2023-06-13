Aaron Gordon celebrated in the streets with Nuggets fans

Denver Nuggets fans got a bit crazy after their team defeated the Miami Heat to win the NBA title on Monday night, and at least one player joined them.

Several fans shared videos on social media that showed a shirtless Aaron Gordon celebrating in the streets of downtown Denver. The veteran forward appeared to be having the time of his life.

Aaron Gordon outside with the fans right now celebrating the Nuggets Championship pic.twitter.com/wStSb7zHpp — Tedd Buddwell (@TedBuddy8) June 13, 2023

Aaron Gordon is a man of the people, celebrating in the streets of Denver pic.twitter.com/oV8hx5Re1w — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 13, 2023

That was definitely one of the best parts of the mayhem. There were, of course, some hairier moments as well, like the one where a fan appeared to try to take down a traffic light.

Gordon spent the first seven years of his career playing for some very bad Orlando Magic teams. He was traded to Denver midway through the 2020-21 season. Gordon played a huge role in the postseason for the Nuggets, particularly with his defense on star players like Jimmy Butler, LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Gordon seemed a lot more excited about the championship than Nikola Jokic, but that is not saying much.