Sunday, January 31, 2021

Aaron Gordon, Kyle Lowry continue beef by trading cheap shots

January 31, 2021
by Larry Brown

Aaron Gordon and Kyle Lowry traded some cheap shots on Sunday as they continued their ongoing beef.

Gordon received a Flagrant 1 foul in the second quarter of the Toronto Raptors’ 115-102 win over the Orlando Magic for this shot on Lowry:

Before you call out Gordon for being dirty, consider that shot was right after Lowry seemed to nail him.

This is a continuation of what happened between them in the bubble in Orlando last year. Lowry took out Gordon with a hard shot in a game between their teams on Aug. 6.

The issues between the players don’t seem like they will go away soon.

