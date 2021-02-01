Aaron Gordon, Kyle Lowry continue beef by trading cheap shots
Aaron Gordon and Kyle Lowry traded some cheap shots on Sunday as they continued their ongoing beef.
Gordon received a Flagrant 1 foul in the second quarter of the Toronto Raptors’ 115-102 win over the Orlando Magic for this shot on Lowry:
These two have history.
Aaron Gordon got called for a flagrant foul on this play against Lowry. pic.twitter.com/6nREiUuxjr
Before you call out Gordon for being dirty, consider that shot was right after Lowry seemed to nail him.
This possession preceded Aaron Gordon's Flagrant 1 foul on Kyle Lowry by 14 seconds. In the play below, Lowry makes contact with Gordon as Lowry positions himself for a possible defensive rebound. Gordon's knee hyperextended on the play. https://t.co/k6TbxpifzT
This is a continuation of what happened between them in the bubble in Orlando last year. Lowry took out Gordon with a hard shot in a game between their teams on Aug. 6.
Aaron Gordon vs Kyle Lowry in 4 parts pic.twitter.com/QDXZGsBKxk
The issues between the players don’t seem like they will go away soon.