Aaron Gordon, Kyle Lowry continue beef by trading cheap shots

Aaron Gordon and Kyle Lowry traded some cheap shots on Sunday as they continued their ongoing beef.

Gordon received a Flagrant 1 foul in the second quarter of the Toronto Raptors’ 115-102 win over the Orlando Magic for this shot on Lowry:

These two have history. Aaron Gordon got called for a flagrant foul on this play against Lowry. pic.twitter.com/6nREiUuxjr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 1, 2021

Before you call out Gordon for being dirty, consider that shot was right after Lowry seemed to nail him.

This possession preceded Aaron Gordon's Flagrant 1 foul on Kyle Lowry by 14 seconds. In the play below, Lowry makes contact with Gordon as Lowry positions himself for a possible defensive rebound. Gordon's knee hyperextended on the play. https://t.co/k6TbxpifzT — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) February 1, 2021

This is a continuation of what happened between them in the bubble in Orlando last year. Lowry took out Gordon with a hard shot in a game between their teams on Aug. 6.

Aaron Gordon vs Kyle Lowry in 4 parts pic.twitter.com/QDXZGsBKxk — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 1, 2021

The issues between the players don’t seem like they will go away soon.