Aaron Rodgers tweets his reaction to Milwaukee Bucks winning championship

The Milwaukee Bucks are the NBA champions, and Aaron Rodgers is every bit as happy as you could imagine.

Rodgers, who is from California but has played in Wisconsin since being drafted by the Packers in 2005, has been a Bucks fan for several years. He even became a part-owner of the team in 2018.

The Packers quarterback has been tweeting his thoughts little-by-little throughout the Bucks’ championship run.

On Tuesday night, the Bucks beat the Suns 105-98 in Game 5 to clinch the title. Rodgers tweeted a few brief thoughts.

He also recognized the big game by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 50 points.

This wasn’t Rodgers’ night, but it was nice for him and all the fans who have supported the teams for several years to see them win it all.