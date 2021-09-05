Adam Sandler angling for roster spot with Lakers

Adam Sandler went viral recently for another clip of him playing basketball, and now he’s angling for a roster spot with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 54-year-old actor and filmmaker shared a photo of himself playing basketball on his Instagram Story, along with a tweet. The tweet was from someone who was urging the Lakers to sign Sandler.

“One spot left, Lakers. Sign him,” the tweet said.

Sandler shared the photo and tweet and seemed to be endorsing it.

Adam Sandler's the missing piece for the Lakers pic.twitter.com/WBCJVi51x4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 5, 2021

Of course, that’s all a joke.

Sandler is known for being a sports fan. In particular, he enjoys playing basketball and participating in pickup games. He recently hooped with a bunch of NBA players, which got attention:

Adam Sandler was hooping at a pro run with Trae Young, Tobias Harris, Boban, Aaron Gordon, Jordan Clarkson and more (via @jaydoefilms, @coachstanwilliams /IG) pic.twitter.com/lk4ujnqdgT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 1, 2021

Sandler also got some attention in late 2019 after he showed up at a 24 Hour Fitness gym and showed off his skills:

The Lakers did say they wanted to add a guard to their team. Maybe they should give it some consideration …