Report: Isaiah Thomas worked out with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add a point guard to their roster and are considering a few candidates. One player may actually have the lead in the race.

Isaiah Thomas worked out with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on Tuesday, according to Chris B. Haynes. Haynes reports that the team has also worked out Mike James and Darren Collison. The report says that no signing is imminent.

The Lakers have 12 players under guaranteed contracts. They plan to carry 14 players on their active roster rather than the maximum of 15. They want a third point guard and possibly a wing player to fill out those two spots.

Thomas, 32, last played a full season in 2016-2017. He has since been bothered by a hip injury that required surgery. Thomas had an abbreviated NBA comeback last season, making three total appearances for the New Orleans Pelicans on a 10-day contract. He showed his skills recently though by scoring 81 points in a Pro-Am game. During his peak, the veteran point guard was a two-time All-Star for the Celtics.

Collison, who turns 34 next week, retired after the 2018-2019 season. As of a year ago, he was still considering a return to the NBA. The Southern California native and former UCLA guard was even rumored to be considering playing for the Lakers or Clippers.

James, 30, appeared in 13 games last season for the Brooklyn Nets. He has the least NBA experience of the three players but is the youngest.

Westbrook and LeBron working out one player seems to be an indication that he may have the inside track. There is also one other detail that seems to work in Thomas’ favor.