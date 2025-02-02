Adrian Wojnarowski got meme treatment after stunning NBA trade

One of the most shocking blockbuster trades in NBA history was completed on Saturday night, and Adrian Wojnarowski did not have to cover it. Many immediately wondered if the big news gave the former reporter an itch to come out of retirement.

Wojnarowski stunned the sports world himself when he announced last September that he was leaving ESPN to become the general manager of the men’s basketball program at St. Bonaventure University, his alma mater. Woj was widely considered to be the best and most-connected NBA reporter, but he grew tired of the grind and decided to walk away from $20 million.

Fans, reporters, players, and the like were left speechless on Saturday night when the Dallas Mavericks sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis as part of a three-team trade. A lot of fans joked that the shocking news was the type of story that would make Wojnarowski miss dropping his famous “Woj Bombs.”

Woj looking at his phone as Shams breaks this Luka for Anthony Davis trade: pic.twitter.com/tZSHoccfHJ — Tom Thibadome, Owner of the Thibsdale Thibadome (@Thibadome) February 2, 2025

Woj trying to resist after getting a tip about the Luka/Anthony Davis trade pic.twitter.com/cEygxFuG8K — 6 Seasons and a Moving Screen (@NBAGreendale) February 2, 2025

Woj and his second phone right now pic.twitter.com/7371qrJa9F — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2025

Woj right now seeing shams get to announce the Anthony Davis Luka trade pic.twitter.com/AFqJ11Gl6O — John (@iam_johnw) February 2, 2025

In reality, the Doncic-Davis trade was probably the perfect reminder for Wojnarowski of why he decided to call it quits. The news broke just after midnight, and Charania — Wojnarowski’s ESPN replacement — was up all night covering the massive story. There’s a good chance the 55-year-old Wojnarowski was sound asleep while everything went down, which might be just how he wanted it.

Wojnarowski also had some other very serious personal issues to consider when he got out of the breaking news game. We doubt Saturday night’s trade made him regret his choice.