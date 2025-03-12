Ex-NBA player turned billionaire dies at age 71

Former NBA player Junior Bridgeman, who later went on to have a successful career as an entrepeneur, died on Tuesday at the age of 71 after suffering a medical emergency.

Bridgeman died after collapsing during a luncheon for the Lincoln Heritage Council of the Boy Scouts of America at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, WDRB reported on Tuesday.

Bridgeman was an accomplished basketball player from an early age. He was a state champion in high school in Indiana and later went on to play for Louisville in college. Bridgeman was a conference player of the year twice at Louisville and helped lead the Cardinals to the Final Four in 1975.

Junior Bridgeman Junior Bridgeman at the Hermitage Grand Gala Derby Eve Party at Hermitage Farm in Goshen, Ky. Photo Credit: Brian Bohannon / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bridgeman became the No. 8 overall pick in the 1975 draft by the Los Angeles Lakers and was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in the famous Kareem Abdul-Jabbar trade. He averaged 13.6 points per game over his 12-season NBA career, which included time spent with the Bucks and Clippers.

During his offseasons, Bridgeman worked and studied the business of fast food restaurant Wendy’s. He eventually became a franchisee of the chain and owned over 100 Wendy’s and Chili’s restaurants. He was ranked in 2016 by Forbes as the fourth-wealthiest former athlete. Only Michael Jordan, David Beckham and Arnold Palmer were listed ahead of Bridgeman.

In September, Bridgeman was announced as a 10-percent owner of the Bucks. The team shared a statement regarding Bridgeman’s death.

We are shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Bucks legend and owner Junior Bridgeman. We send our deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/XakoTcDeF5 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 11, 2025

Louisville similarly shared its condolences.

“Today we lost a legend and beloved member of the Louisville basketball family. Junior Bridgeman leaves an unmatched legacy and we are forever grateful for the impact he’s made on our program, our university and our city. We send our deepest condolences to the Bridgeman family and all who loved him,” the statement said.