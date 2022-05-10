Al Horford has huge incentive in his contract for playoff success

Al Horford carried the Boston Celtics to a crucial win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the two teams on Monday night. The veteran center is playing some of his best basketball as he tries to capture his first NBA title. If he were able to do that, he would also earn a massive payday.

Next season is the final year of a four-year, $109 million contract Horford signed with the Philadelphia 76ers back in 2019. The first three years and $82.5 million of the deal were guaranteed. Next season, however, Horford is guaranteed only $14.5 million of his $26.5 million salary. The entire $26.5 million would become guaranteed if the Celtics win the NBA Finals.

As ESPN’s Bobby Marks noted four years ago, Horford’s guarantee increases to $19.5 million if his team reaches the Finals. He gets the full amount if Boston wins it all.

I like how teams are tying in playoff success to whether a contract is guaranteed in the final year. Case in point is Al Horford in Philadelphia. $14.5M guaranteed increases to $19.5M and eventually $26.5M- reaching NBA Finals and winning the championship- 2020, 2021 or 2022. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 12, 2019

Horford has made nearly $250 million during his career. His primary motivation is undoubtedly capturing a ring. An extra $12 million would make the feat that much sweeter.

Considering he will turn 36 this offseason, Horford is unlikely to sign another huge contract. Though, he is still playing at a high level. The five-time All-Star scored 30 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Monday’s 116-108 win. He also posterized Giannis Antetokounmpo with an awesome dunk. If Horford keeps playing like that, he will have a chance to win a ring and cash in on those incentives.

