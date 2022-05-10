Al Horford gets called for makeup tech after big dunk around Giannis

Al Horford was called for a bad technical foul seemingly as a makeup call for what happened a quarter earlier.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was called for a technical foul for “taunting” after staring down Horford following a dunk in the third quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between his Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics (video here).

Early in the fourth quarter, Horford took the ball and drove towards the basket, beating Giannis. He jammed it home for a slam dunk and hit Giannis with an accidental elbow on his way down.

AL HORFORD MY GOODNESS 😤 pic.twitter.com/rWoi69x7NI — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 10, 2022

That didn’t deserve a tech call, just as Giannis’ staredown didn’t deserve a tech either. Giannis was called for a shooting foul.

Jrue Holiday made the free throw after the tech to give Milwaukee an 81-80 lead. Horford made his free throw for the shooting foul to tie it at 81. Boston won the game 116-108 to even the series at 2-2.