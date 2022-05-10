Al Horford’s sister sent great tweet during big Game 4 performance

Al Horford on Monday put together one of the best games of his postseason career, and his sister delivered in the clutch as well.

Horford had 30 points and 8 rebounds in his Boston Celtics’ 116-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Monday. He was 11/14 from the field and 5/7 on threes in the win.

His sister Anna noted the moment when Milwaukee was in trouble with her brother. Giannis Antetokounmpo stared down Horford early in the third quarter and got a technical foul for his behavior.

When she saw Al’s reaction, Anna knew her brother was ready for something special.

“This is where the Bucks f*cked up I know that look… He was pissed,” Anna wrote on Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/rYFn45zb61 — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) May 10, 2022

Giannis got called for a tech for taunting on the play.

Anna was right. Al later got called for a technical foul after dunking on Giannis in the fourth quarter. He really helped carry the Celtics to a win to tie the series at 2-2.