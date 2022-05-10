 Skip to main content
Al Horford’s sister sent great tweet during big Game 4 performance

May 9, 2022
by Larry Brown

Al Horford looks at Giannis

Al Horford on Monday put together one of the best games of his postseason career, and his sister delivered in the clutch as well.

Horford had 30 points and 8 rebounds in his Boston Celtics’ 116-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Monday. He was 11/14 from the field and 5/7 on threes in the win.

His sister Anna noted the moment when Milwaukee was in trouble with her brother. Giannis Antetokounmpo stared down Horford early in the third quarter and got a technical foul for his behavior.

When she saw Al’s reaction, Anna knew her brother was ready for something special.

“This is where the Bucks f*cked up I know that look… He was pissed,” Anna wrote on Twitter.

Giannis got called for a tech for taunting on the play.

Anna was right. Al later got called for a technical foul after dunking on Giannis in the fourth quarter. He really helped carry the Celtics to a win to tie the series at 2-2.

