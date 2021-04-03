Look: Al Horford got Tim Duncan treatment during game against Suns

Al Horford caught one heck of a stray during Friday’s game against Phoenix.

The Oklahoma City Thunder center has been shut down for the rest of the season so that the team can focus on developing their younger players. The Suns’ broadcast had a bit of fun with that much, hilariously listing Horford as out for being “old.” Take a look.

Hope Al Horford recovers soon. pic.twitter.com/Z0QlO1JMMO — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) April 3, 2021

The “old” designation may sound familiar to you, and you would be right. Recall that retired San Antonio Spurs great Tim Duncan got some similar treatment back in the day, being listed as “DND-Old” for a game in 2012.

Duncan was nearing 36 at the time, and Horford is not far behind — he will turn 35 in June. Horford also seems particularly ancient on a Thunder team with 11 players age 23 or younger. Thus, he might not disagree with the reason given for his absence.

Photo: Flickr/All-Pro Reels via cc-by-sa 2.0