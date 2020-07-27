Alex Caruso plans to give up social media to lock in for playoffs

Alex Caruso is about to activate his own Zero Dark Thirty-23 mode.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard shared with reporters on Monday his plan for locking in during the upcoming NBA playoffs in the Orlando bubble.

“I’m going to be off social media,” he said, per Harrison Faigen of SB Nation. “I’m not going to be talking to anybody but my close friends and family and teammates. For me, I’m pretty solely focused on what we need to do and what I’m here to do.”

The 26-year-old Caruso, who is in line for bigger minutes after the injury to Rajon Rondo, will be participating in his first career postseason. He also recently revealed the sacrifice he made for the team in their title pursuit.

Of course, giving up social media and other such distractions for the playoffs is something that teammate LeBron James has been doing for years now, and now it looks like others on the Lakers will be following suit.