Alex Caruso hilariously recreates iconic Michael Jordan photo

The greatest player in Chicago Bulls history is taking some time to recreate a classic picture that Michael Jordan once took.

Current Bulls guard Alex Caruso is touring Europe this week and made a stop in Paris, France for an appearance at the local NBA Store.

Retrouvez-le demain au NBA Store ! 📌 20 Bd Saint-Michel, 75005 Paris

🕡 18H30 – 19H30 #NBAParis pic.twitter.com/jxy0ah9T4C — NBA France (@NBAFRANCE) September 7, 2022

As part of his French excursion, Caruso paid a visit to the Eiffel Tower and decided to do a modern take on an iconic photo that Jordan took in front of the landmark 25 years earlier in 1997. The two men were absolute splitting images of each other in a hilarious side-by-side that was posted by the Bulls’ official Twitter page. Take a look.

Bulls in Paris. 25 years apart. pic.twitter.com/Wfxs0kM6v7 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 7, 2022

Caruso, who averaged 7.4 points and a career-high 4.0 assists per game in his first season with the Bulls last year, has some big shoes to fill here. After posing for that photograph in 1997, Jordan went on to win his third straight title in Chicago (his sixth overall) in a magical year that also saw His Airness take home NBA MVP, NBA Finals MVP, a scoring crown, and All-Defensive First Team honors. As for Caruso? Well, at least he has a cool headband.

That said, there is one category Caruso can (somewhat) compete against Jordan in — he clearly holds his own in the cult following department.