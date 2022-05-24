Alex Caruso has savage joke about his drug arrest

Alex Caruso is a man of culture, and he once again proved why this week.

Texas A&M, Caruso’s alma mater, made a post to Twitter on Tuesday promoting a greenhouse on their campus that is full of legal cannabis.

On a corner of west campus, there is a greenhouse full of legal cannabis. 🌱#Hemp could soon be a billion-dollar industry — so @aglifesciences researchers and students are leading the charge to study and grow it in Texas. #tamu@HoustonChron: https://t.co/j5joAbdQDo pic.twitter.com/sjT7xKloie — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) May 24, 2022

The Chicago Bulls guard Caruso had the funniest tweet in response to Texas A&M’s post. He shared the famous GIF of a dumbfounded Ice Cube from the movie “Friday.”

If you don’t know the backstory, Caruso was arrested by Texas A&M campus police last June on charges of marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession. Caruso allegedly tried to board a flight at Easterwood Airport, Texas A&M Uniuversity’s regional airport, with an herb grinder containing marijuana. You can see Caruso’s mugshot as well as further details of his arrest here.

While Texas legalized medical marijuana back in 2015, recreational use of the drug in the state remains illegal. Meanwhile, the article linked by Texas A&M about their greenhouse says that the hemp plants housed within are able to be grown and sold legally since they contain less than Texas’ legal limit of THC (0.3 percent).

Still, the Aggies’ tweet Tuesday had to be a real eyebrow-raiser for Caruso. At least the 28-year-old still has his elite sense of humor to fall back on.