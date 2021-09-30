Alex Caruso has funny joke about his time with Lakers

The Bald Mamba era in Los Angeles is officially over, but the legend will continue to live on no matter where he goes.

New Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso had a funny joke this week about the time he spent with the Lakers. Caruso told reporters that a Bulls assistant pulled him aside to compliment him on his ability to fight through screens.

“I said for three years that’s all I was allowed to do,” Caruso said, per Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago.

The 27-year-old Caruso indeed rose through the ranks in Los Angeles by providing grit on the defensive end. His offensive numbers for his Lakers career (5.9 points and 2.4 assists per game) were never great. But he played his role perfectly and was a critical part of the Lakers’ 2020 title team.

Caruso, who signed a four-year, $37 million deal with Chicago this summer, went from undrafted rookie to a player that basically every team wanted. You don’t get to that point without nailing down your fundamentals first.