Alex Caruso suffered big injury on dirty foul from Grayson Allen

Alex Caruso will be feeling the effects of Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul for a while to come.

The Chicago Bulls announced on Saturday that Caruso suffered a fracture of his right wrist and will undergo surgery in the coming days. Caruso will then be re-evaluated in six-to-eight weeks.

The combo guard Caruso, who is one of the Bulls’ most important players, was injured against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday when the Bucks guard Allen clubbed him in mid-air, sending Caruso crashing to floor (video here).

Allen, who has a history of dirty plays dating back to college, was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for the play and thrown out of the game. Afterwards, both Caruso and Bulls head coach Billy Donovan called out Allen over the foul.

Chicago was already down both Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine, who are each dealing with knee injuries. Now this a big injury for Caruso too, especially since he shoots with his right hand, that will keep Caruso out until at least March. Combined with what Milwaukee did after the incident, the Bulls have a lot of reason to be upset right now.