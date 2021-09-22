Karl-Anthony Towns has telling reaction to Gersson Rosas firing

The Minnesota Timberwolves surprised many with the abrupt firing of team president Gersson Rosas on Wednesday. That includes their own players.

Star center Karl-Anthony Towns seemingly reacted to the news on social media shortly after it broke on Wednesday. Towns did not seem particularly pleased with the development, either.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that Towns’ reaction was not unique. Rosas was still holding meetings as of Wednesday morning, and the firing came as a big surprise to many in the organization.

The timing Rosas of firing indeed caught players and those in the organization by surprise as Rosas was still holding meetings and in the gym this morning, sources tell me and @ZachLowe_NBA https://t.co/g9LBNU9jNs — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) September 22, 2021

The team fired Rosas Wednesday with a brief statement. His ouster comes less than a week before the start of training camp, and after just over two years in the role.