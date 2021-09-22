 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 22, 2021

Karl-Anthony Towns has telling reaction to Gersson Rosas firing

September 22, 2021
by Grey Papke

Karl-Anthony Towns

The Minnesota Timberwolves surprised many with the abrupt firing of team president Gersson Rosas on Wednesday. That includes their own players.

Star center Karl-Anthony Towns seemingly reacted to the news on social media shortly after it broke on Wednesday. Towns did not seem particularly pleased with the development, either.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that Towns’ reaction was not unique. Rosas was still holding meetings as of Wednesday morning, and the firing came as a big surprise to many in the organization.

The team fired Rosas Wednesday with a brief statement. His ouster comes less than a week before the start of training camp, and after just over two years in the role.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus