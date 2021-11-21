Former Kings coach calls for Vivek Ranadive to sell the team

One former Sacramento Kings coach has seen just about enough of Vivek Ranadive’s Flying Circus.

The Kings relieved Luke Walton of his head coaching duties on Sunday after three seasons at the helm. Alvin Gentry will take over on an interim basis, becoming the team’s eighth head coach in the last decade.

George Karl was one of those coaches, having led the Kings for two seasons from 2015 to 2016. Karl reacted on Twitter to the firing of Walton and made a bold statement about Ranadive.

“Gentry is the right next move for Kings,” Karl wrote. “Players need to play much harder for him. Vivek needs to sell the team.”

Ranadive has owned the Kings since 2013, meaning that he was the owner Karl worked with in Sacramento. But the team has never made the playoffs during the Ranadive era and has never even had a single winning season.

The billionaire software executive has faced much criticism for his supposed rampant meddling into the team’s day-to-day affairs. Karl never appeared to be a fan of Ranadive either. After he himself was fired by the Kings in 2016, Karl spoke openly about how he felt unsupported by the organization.

Photo: Mar 15, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach George Karl reacts during an NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. The Kings defeated the Lakers 106-98. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports