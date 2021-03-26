Andre Drummond, Cavaliers agree to contract buyout

The Cleveland Cavaliers were unable to trade Andre Drummond prior to Thursday’s deadline, but the two sides are still parting ways.

Drummond and the Cavs have agreed to a contract buyout, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. That means the 6-foot-10 center will be free to sign with any team he pleases.

Drummond should draw plenty of interest. He is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season and is just 27. It’s possible that he could get a multi-year deal, which is rare for players who have their contracts bought out.

We know the New York Knicks are in a great position to sign Drummond, but the big man may have to decide between money and playing for a contender down the stretch. If he prioritizes winning a title, we probably know which team is the favorite to land him.