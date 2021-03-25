This is why Knicks could have advantage in Andre Drummond pursuit

The New York Knicks could have a key advantage to offer Andre Drummond once the center is bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks have been linked to Drummond in recent days once it became apparent that the Cavaliers would be buying out the center instead of trading him. The Knicks’ quiet trade deadline actually helps them in this regard and makes them an even bigger threat in the buyout market.

As Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News points out, the Knicks have ample cap space that other contenders won’t be able to boast. In theory, they could offer Drummond a multi-year contract.

I keep hearing about the Knicks connection to Drummond. They have $15 million in cap space and could give Drummond a multi-year deal. 3 years, $45 million, for instance. https://t.co/CYSyY7w5tg — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) March 25, 2021

To be clear, there is no indication the Knicks are going to offer this. However, they can likely do more financially for Drummond than at least one of his other suitors.

For Drummond, it may come down to money vs. a desire to play on a contender. The Knicks have a solid shot at a playoff spot, but are not really a top-tier championship contender. Plus, Drummond should be taken care of by his Cleveland buyout. That may nullify the Knicks’ advantage, but it bears watching anyway.