Andre Drummond explains why he did not re-sign with Lakers

Andre Drummond’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers ended up being very short-lived. Now he is explaining what helped lead to his departure.

Drummond, who agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, addressed his decision not to return to the Lakers in a media session this week.

“Times are changing, and they made different trades and different changes to their team to where it didn’t make sense for me to go back there,” he said. “I just took the next best thing after that, and it was to come to Philly. I think it’s a great fit for me.”

The former All-Star Drummond was the Lakers’ starting center during the second half of the season after signing a free agent deal with them. While he did average a double-double, Drummond never really seemed to fit in with the Lakers and had his minutes trimmed by the time the playoffs arrived. The team did not seem to be waiting on him in free agency either, adding Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, and Carmelo Anthony to their frontcourt.

Drummond will now serve as Joel Embiid’s backup on a Philadelphia team that has similar championship aspirations. It is also a partnership that already seems to be much more entertaining.