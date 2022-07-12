 Skip to main content
Andre Iguodala makes absurd claim about Rasheed Wallace

July 12, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Andre Iguodala smiling

Feb 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala (28) is all smiles during pregame warmups before the Heats game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA has evolved a lot over the last decade or two. There is no debating that, but has the league changed enough to where Rasheed Wallace could have been one of the best players in the world if he played in a different era? Andre Iguodala seems to think so.

Iguodala had extremely high praise for Wallace — perhaps too high — during a recent appearance on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.” The Golden State Warriors veteran said he believes Wallace would have have been a top-five player in today’s NBA. Iggy even thinks Wallace would rank ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo if Wallace were playing in his prime right now.

“Rasheed Wallace probably could have been a top-five player in the league for a 10-year stretch,” Iguodala said, as transcribed by TMZ. “He was shooting half-court shots left-handed and right-handed. If Rasheed Wallace played in modern-day basketball, if he played in our league today, he’d be a top-five player. He’d be better than Giannis, and I love Giannis.”

You can see the point Iguodala was trying to make, though it was quite exaggerated. Wallace, who is 6-foot-10, had the ability to score from all over the floor. He shot over 33 percent from three-point range during his career. The four-time All-Star lacked a true position, which is how the game is played today. That is why Iguodala feels a team like his Warriors could turn Wallace into a dangerous weapon.

Still, Wallace averaged 14.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. It is a huge stretch to say he would have been better than a two-time NBA MVP. That is the joy of a hypothetical.

