Troubling injury update emerges about Paul George

Concerning news has emerged about the health of Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George.

George is set to consult with doctors this week regarding lingering injuries to his groin and knee, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. One of the options on the table is a surgical procedure, which presumably would end George’s season.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George is consulting with doctors this week on treatment options for his groin and knee injuries, including a possible procedure, sources tell ESPN. A decision is expected early next week. pic.twitter.com/tHyDDzDyLn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 13, 2025

Mar 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The 76ers’ season is effectively over anyway, so they might as well get George healthy and start that process as quickly as possible. Entering play Thursday, the team sits at 22-43, five games out of the final Eastern Conference play-in spot. They also will not have Joel Embiid back this season.

George’s first season in Philadelphia did not go according to plan, to say the least. He was supposed to be the big addition that would fit with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to get the Sixers a championship. Instead, he has played in just 41 games due to injuries.

Even when healthy, George has endured one of the worst seasons of his career, averaging just 16.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. All of this, plus some tone-deaf public statements, have done little to endear him to Philadelphia fans.

The Sixers still owe George roughly $152 million over the next three years on the deal he signed before the season. That contract does not look too good right now from the team’s perspective.