Andre Iguodala returns to Warriors on one-year deal

Andre Iguodala enjoyed some of the best years of his career with the Golden State Warriors, and he is officially returning to the team.

Iguodala told Jonathan Abrams of the New York Times on Friday that he has agreed to a one-year deal with Golden State. He plans to finish his career with the Warriors.

“Who would have thought I’d have the opportunity to go back to the place where I was able to have, whatever you want to call it, legacy years, in terms of the accomplishments, winning multiple championships, the relationships I was able to build with some of my closest friends and teammates?” Iguodala told Abrams. “The relationship with the fans, the relationship with the Bay, the opportunity to end it here, was just something special.”

Iguodala played for the Warriors from 2013-2019. The team won three NBA titles during that span, and Iguodala was the NBA Finals MVP in 2015. He averaged single-digit points every season and was a bench player, but he was considered one of the most important pieces of Golden State’s dynasty.

While the Warriors are further from championship contention than the other two teams Iguodala was considering, you can understand why he wanted to return. He’s still close friends with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Even if he won’t provide as much on the court as he did several years ago, he will still be a valuable contributor to the culture in Golden State.