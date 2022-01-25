Andrew Bogut reignites his old beef with former NBA All-Star

Andrew Bogut is beefing like it is 2010 all over again.

Former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire posted his opinion this week about Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen getting suspended one game for his flagrant foul on Alex Caruso. Allen caught the Chicago Bulls guard Caruso in the air and sent him crashing to the floor (video here), causing Caruso to fracture his wrist.

“That’s weak,” wrote Stoudemire on Instagram, referring to Allen’s one-game suspension. “Not enough. I got suspended for a game for stepping on the court. This was an intentional through [sic] down that caused a player to need surgery. SMH. COME ON.”

“SMH” is Internet slang for “shaking my head.”

In response to Stoudemire’s remark, the former NBA center Bogut tweeted some shade at him, saying that Stoudemire should probably sit this one out.

Might want to sit this one out @Amareisreal 😬 https://t.co/3HDwlPD3Rv — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) January 24, 2022

Bogut is referencing an incident he had with Stoudemire nearly 12 years ago in Apr. 2010. In a game between Bogut’s Milwaukee Bucks and Stoudemire’s Phoenix Suns, Bogut was going up for a dunk in transition with Stoudemire trailing him. Stoudemire made contact with Bogut while Bogut was airbone, causing Bogut to land awkwardly on his arm. Bogut ended up suffering a broken hand, a dislocated elbow, and a sprained wrist, missing the remainder of the season as a result.

You can see the video of Bogut’s injury here, but be warned that it is graphic.

In fairness to him, Stoudemire, who was assessed a flagrant foul on the play, expressed remorse in the following months and said that he reached out to Bogut multiple times to apologize.

Despite Stoudemire’s apologies though, Bogut still clearly harbors some ill will about the incident, even all these years later. While Allen and the Bucks drew widespread condemnation over the incident, Bogut does not think that Stoudemire should be joining the chorus of critics.

Photo: June 1, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut (12) addresses the media in a press conference during NBA Finals media day at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports