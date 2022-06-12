Andrew Wiggins’ daughter goes viral for funny shirt trolling father’s NBA rival

Andrew Wiggins is teaching his daughter the way at a young age.

After Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, Wiggins’ 3-year-old daughter Amyah went viral for the funny shirt that she was wearing. As her father carried her in his arms, Amyah could be seen wearing a shirt of Wiggins’ huge poster dunk on Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic in the Western Conference Finals. Check it out.

Post-Game 4 last night: Andrew Wiggins’ daughter in a shirt with a photo of *that* dunk over Luka Doncic. Posterization of his posterization, huh? pic.twitter.com/xrJY9wNCSe — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) June 11, 2022

The dunk, which you can see video of here, was one of the most memorable moments of the postseason thus far. Wiggins did not do too bad for himself on Friday against the Boston Celtics either. He was Golden State’s best non-Steph Curry player, finishing with 17 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to help lead the Warriors to the series-tying 107-97 victory.

As for Doncic, he probably won’t mind the shirt too much. After all, he did have a pretty funny reaction at the time to getting yammed on by Wiggins.