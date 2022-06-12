 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, June 11, 2022

Andrew Wiggins’ daughter goes viral for funny shirt trolling father’s NBA rival

June 11, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Andrew Wiggins shooting the ball

February 23, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins (22) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Wiggins is teaching his daughter the way at a young age.

After Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, Wiggins’ 3-year-old daughter Amyah went viral for the funny shirt that she was wearing. As her father carried her in his arms, Amyah could be seen wearing a shirt of Wiggins’ huge poster dunk on Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic in the Western Conference Finals. Check it out.

The dunk, which you can see video of here, was one of the most memorable moments of the postseason thus far. Wiggins did not do too bad for himself on Friday against the Boston Celtics either. He was Golden State’s best non-Steph Curry player, finishing with 17 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to help lead the Warriors to the series-tying 107-97 victory.

As for Doncic, he probably won’t mind the shirt too much. After all, he did have a pretty funny reaction at the time to getting yammed on by Wiggins.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus