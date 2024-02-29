Andrew Wiggins takes leave of absence from Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins missed Tuesday’s game against the Washington Wizards due to a personal matter, and he will now be taking some time away from the team.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said during a Wednesday appearance on 97.5 The Game that Wiggins has left the team to deal with a personal situation. There is no set timetable for when the former All-Star might return.

“I just think we’re in a position where Wiggs is a private person and so he’s asked to keep it private and we’re gonna honor that,” Kerr said. “So, it doesn’t help for me to sit here and try to explain any of that. The bottom line is we respect Wiggs, we need him and we fully expect him back, but we just don’t know when that will be.”

Kerr on Wiggins absence 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1jMkrRYEjy — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 28, 2024

Wiggins missed the final 25 games of the 2022-23 regular season due to an undisclosed family matter. He returned for the start of the playoffs and did not miss a postseason game. A report indicated that Wiggins had been away from the Warriors because his father was dealing with a serious medical issue.

In 51 games this season, Wiggins is averaging a career-low 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds. The Warriors are 30-27 and clinging to the 10th and final postseason spot in the Western Conference.