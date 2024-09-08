 Skip to main content
Angel Reese announces big news

September 7, 2024
by Larry Brown
Angel Reese in her Sky uniform

May 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts during the second half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Angel Reese announced some big news via social media on Saturday.

The Chicago Sky rookie revealed that she would miss the rest of the season due to an undisclosed injury.

“What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol. Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. “God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers,'” Reese wrote.

“You’ll still see me being the biggest cheerleader on the sideline! And Unrivaled league, see you soon!”

Reese’s Chicago Sky are 12-22 and have 8 games remaining in their schedule. They’re hoping to clinch a playoff spot.

Reese had 26 double-doubles this season and set a WNBA record with 15 consecutive double-doubles earlier this season. The 22-year-old forward averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game this season.

