Angel Reese sends notable message about Caitlin Clark at WNBA All-Star Game

Angel Reese had nothing but love for Caitlin Clark during this year’s WNBA All-Star Game.

The Chicago Sky forward Reese ended up as teammates with her fellow rookie star Clark during Saturday’s All-Star Game. The two were both on Team WNBA in their showdown against Team World. While Clark drew the start and Reese came off the bench, the two shared the court for a handful of minutes together.

At one point during the first half, Reese was interviewed from the bench by the ESPN broadcast team. She was asked about the experience of being teammates with Clark and responded with a classy message.

“It’s so cool,” said Reese of playing with Clark. “When she gets the ball, I’m running to look for the ball because I know she’s gonna throw it.

“She’s been great to play with,” added Reese. “In the future, we’re going to be playing with each other a lot. Hopefully in four years, we can be Olympians together.”

Angel Reese on being teammates with Caitlin Clark: "We're going to be playing with each other a lot. Hopefully in 4 years we'll be Olympians together."pic.twitter.com/iEWuqNg8xf — DraftKings (@DraftKings) July 21, 2024

Reese also had a notable moment during the game in which she hopped up off the bench ready to cheer for Clark (in anticipation of a three-point shot that Clark ended up not actually taking).

LOOK AT ANGEL REESE ABOUT TO GO CRAZY FOR CAITLIN CLARK! pic.twitter.com/lv6WGHdMa1 — BullsKickAss (@Bullskickass) July 21, 2024

The two rookies Reese and Clark have had a bitter on-court rivalry dating back to their college days (at LSU and Iowa, respectively). The fireworks have continued in the WNBA too with Reese recently sparking major backlash with a flagrant foul on Clark during a game last month.

Reese does seem to have a legitimate issue with the media’s portrayal of her and Clark on the basketball totem pole. But when it comes to Clark herself, whom Reese will likely be forever linked with, it seems that there is no true bad blood there.