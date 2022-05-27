 Skip to main content
Anna Horford has savage criticism of Philadelphia 76ers fans

May 26, 2022
by Larry Brown

Al Horford sister Anna take a selfie

Anna Horford delivered some serious criticism of Philadelphia 76ers fans over Twitter on Thursday.

Horford, who is the sister of Boston Celtics veteran Al Horford, talked up her brother over Twitter Thursday. She argued that Al doesn’t get the recognition he deserves.

A Twitter user fired back and said that Al “was a flaming hot pile of garbage in Philadelphia.”

Al played for the 76ers in 2019-2020 and was traded to OKC before making his way back to Boston this season. The Sixers were swept in the first round of the playoffs that year by Boston.

Anna says the negativity from Philly fans didn’t help matters.

Philly fans are notorious for being tough on players and their teams. They love their teams and have high expectations. If you don’t deliver, you will hear it. One frustrated Phillies player recently cursed out Philly fans.

Playing in Philadelphia is not for everyone. By the sounds of it, it wasn’t for Horford (or at least not for Anna). Being a bad fit in a crowded frontcourt is probably the biggest reason Al didn’t do well during his season with the Sixers though, not the fans.

