Anna Horford has savage criticism of Philadelphia 76ers fans

Anna Horford delivered some serious criticism of Philadelphia 76ers fans over Twitter on Thursday.

Horford, who is the sister of Boston Celtics veteran Al Horford, talked up her brother over Twitter Thursday. She argued that Al doesn’t get the recognition he deserves.

Al doesn’t care about individual recognition, but I would love to see him to get his flowers. His consistency & leadership has propelled this team. At almost 36, he’s proven to be invaluable to the Cs. Just bc he’s quiet about his success, doesn’t mean it should be glossed over. — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) May 26, 2022

A Twitter user fired back and said that Al “was a flaming hot pile of garbage in Philadelphia.”

Al played for the 76ers in 2019-2020 and was traded to OKC before making his way back to Boston this season. The Sixers were swept in the first round of the playoffs that year by Boston.

Anna says the negativity from Philly fans didn’t help matters.

Maybe your city should start trying to love & inspire their players instead of trashing them & their families. You guys have been home for a while now… Enjoy your vacation & regroup. https://t.co/ea1pPQdp6h — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) May 27, 2022

Philly fans are notorious for being tough on players and their teams. They love their teams and have high expectations. If you don’t deliver, you will hear it. One frustrated Phillies player recently cursed out Philly fans.

Playing in Philadelphia is not for everyone. By the sounds of it, it wasn’t for Horford (or at least not for Anna). Being a bad fit in a crowded frontcourt is probably the biggest reason Al didn’t do well during his season with the Sixers though, not the fans.