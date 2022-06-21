Another notable Nets player could be on way out?

The great exodus out of Brooklyn may be continuing.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported this week that the Nets are considered unlikely to match a midlevel offer for center Nic Claxton this offseason. Claxton is set to be a restricted free agent.

The 23-year-old Claxton would be a sizable loss for Brooklyn (but perhaps an unavoidable one with the $157 million they already have committed in salary for next season). He just had his best career year with 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in just 20.7 minutes per game. Claxton is also one of the Nets’ more exciting young players and even put LeBron James on a poster in a memorable moment.

In addition to Claxton, Brooklyn also has Bruce Brown, LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin, Goran Dragic, and Andre Drummond all hitting free agency. At least some of those players figure to be gone. With renewed (and major) uncertainty over Kyrie Irving’s future now as well, the Nets could look a lot different by the time the 2022-23 season tips off.