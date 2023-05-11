Report: Anthony Davis avoids concussion

There appears to be good news on the Anthony Davis injury front.

Davis was inadvertently elbowed in the fourth quarter of Game 5 of his Los Angeles Lakers’ Western Conference semifinals series against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday (video here). He was in pain, appeared to be unstable, and reportedly was taken in a wheelchair to the locker room.

Despite all that, TNT’s Chris Haynes reported late Wednesday that Davis appears to have avoided a concussion.

Early diagnosis indicates Anthony Davis appears to have avoided a concussion and is doing much better now, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 11, 2023

“Early diagnosis indicates Anthony Davis appears to have avoided a concussion and is doing much better now,” Haynes reported.

In prior reports, Haynes was hinting that Davis was being checked for a concussion and possibly had suffered one.

The Lakers lost the game 121-106. Davis had 23 points and 9 rebounds in 32 minutes but did not have any blocks or steals. The Lakers still lead the series 3-2 and head home for Game 6 on Friday with another chance to clinch.