 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, May 10, 2023

Report: Anthony Davis avoids concussion

May 10, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Anthony Davis in warmups

Oct 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) warms up prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

There appears to be good news on the Anthony Davis injury front.

Davis was inadvertently elbowed in the fourth quarter of Game 5 of his Los Angeles Lakers’ Western Conference semifinals series against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday (video here). He was in pain, appeared to be unstable, and reportedly was taken in a wheelchair to the locker room.

Despite all that, TNT’s Chris Haynes reported late Wednesday that Davis appears to have avoided a concussion.

“Early diagnosis indicates Anthony Davis appears to have avoided a concussion and is doing much better now,” Haynes reported.

In prior reports, Haynes was hinting that Davis was being checked for a concussion and possibly had suffered one.

The Lakers lost the game 121-106. Davis had 23 points and 9 rebounds in 32 minutes but did not have any blocks or steals. The Lakers still lead the series 3-2 and head home for Game 6 on Friday with another chance to clinch.

Article Tags

Anthony Davis NBANBA playoffs 2023
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus