 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, May 11, 2023

Anthony Davis’ status for Game 6 against Warriors revealed

May 11, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Anthony Davis smiles

Dec 18, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason game at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis was taken off the floor in a wheelchair during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, but fortunately the news has been all positive since.

Davis was inadvertently elbowed in the face by Kevon Looney in the fourth quarter of L.A.’s 121-106 loss on Wednesday night (video here). He was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair after he appeared to be in pain and dizzy.

While Davis did not return to the game, he reportedly avoided a concussion. According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, Davis is expected to be available for Game 6 on Friday night as long as he does not experience a setback.

That, obviously, is huge news for the Lakers. Davis had 23 points and 9 rebounds in 32 minutes prior to his exit on Wednesday night. He has been a force in the series on both ends of the floor.

The Lakers lead the Warriors 3-2 and will have a chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals with a win at home on Friday.

Article Tags

Anthony Davis NBALos Angeles LakersNBA playoffs 2023
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus