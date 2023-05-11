Anthony Davis’ status for Game 6 against Warriors revealed

Anthony Davis was taken off the floor in a wheelchair during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, but fortunately the news has been all positive since.

Davis was inadvertently elbowed in the face by Kevon Looney in the fourth quarter of L.A.’s 121-106 loss on Wednesday night (video here). He was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair after he appeared to be in pain and dizzy.

While Davis did not return to the game, he reportedly avoided a concussion. According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, Davis is expected to be available for Game 6 on Friday night as long as he does not experience a setback.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (head injury) is expected to be available for Game 6 on Friday barring a setback, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 11, 2023

That, obviously, is huge news for the Lakers. Davis had 23 points and 9 rebounds in 32 minutes prior to his exit on Wednesday night. He has been a force in the series on both ends of the floor.

The Lakers lead the Warriors 3-2 and will have a chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals with a win at home on Friday.