Anthony Davis hears it from his wife after almost blowing game for Lakers

Anthony Davis got a stern talking-to from the Mrs. after nearly choking the game away for the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

The nine-time All-Star big man Davis had a game to forget against the Sacramento Kings, finishing with a near-season-low 10 points on 4/10 from the field. Davis also missed two crucial free throws as the Lakers were up 101-99 with 12.1 seconds left. Fortunately for Davis, he was bailed out by teammate Rui Hachimura who tapped out the rebound after Davis’ second missed free throw, allowing the Lakers to get two more attempts from the foul line before winning 103-99.

Rui Hachimura to the rescue! AD misses two clutch free throws to ice the game, but Rui slaps out the rebound and it goes to Austin Reaves who makes both free throws. YEA RUI !! pic.twitter.com/7PHqb0O4va — LakeShow Highlights (@LSH_lakeshow) December 22, 2024

After the game, Davis revealed to reporters that he heard it from his wife, Marlen Polanco Davis, for nearly blowing it.

“My wife even called me and said, ‘Rui saved you,’” said Davis, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “So that made me feel worse.”

Anthony and Marlen married in 2021 and have three children together. Here are some of their photos that the former No. 1 overall pick Davis has posted to social media.

Clutch free throws have been a very big problem for Davis spanning multiple seasons now, including exactly a month ago on Nov. 21 when he missed two consecutive foul shots late that opened the door for Orlando’s Franz Wagner to beat the Lakers with a game-winning three.

Franz Wagner knocks down the game-winning three after AD misses 2 free throws! Boogie also had a season-high 37 PTS, career-high 11 AST, 4 STL and joined Penny & T-Mac as the only Magic players with 35 PTS & 10 AST in a game. pic.twitter.com/gwL2fHH5Db — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 22, 2024

Davis’ misses were not as costly this time around. But his wife Marlen may just have to start getting more vocal with him considering some of the lows that the Lakers have already experienced this season.