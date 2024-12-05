 Skip to main content
Magic Johnson rips Lakers amid brutal loss to Heat

December 4, 2024
by Larry Brown
Magic Johnson looking on

Mar 23, 2018; Omaha, NE, USA; NBA former player Magic Johnson watches during the first half between the Clemson Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Johnson was among the people disgusted by the Los Angeles Lakers’ play against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

Johnson ripped the Lakers on X as the team was facing the Heat.

“I’m embarrassed for the Lakers. They were down 32 points to the Miami Heat 105-72 at the end of the third quarter,” Johnson wrote on X.

The Lakers were actually down by 33 points after three quarters and lost 134-93, which is a 41-point loss. It was the team’s worst performance of the season and had Lakers head coach JJ Redick saying he was “embarrassed” over what had transpired.

The Lakers were the worst second-half team in the league in November, and they continued that trend in Miami.

Wednesday marked the Lakers’ eighth-worst loss since the merger.

It’s still very early in the season, but a loss like this one won’t sit well with the Lakers or their fans. It sure as heck left the franchise legend Johnson unhappy.

