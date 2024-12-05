Magic Johnson rips Lakers amid brutal loss to Heat

Magic Johnson was among the people disgusted by the Los Angeles Lakers’ play against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

Johnson ripped the Lakers on X as the team was facing the Heat.

“I’m embarrassed for the Lakers. They were down 32 points to the Miami Heat 105-72 at the end of the third quarter,” Johnson wrote on X.

The Lakers were actually down by 33 points after three quarters and lost 134-93, which is a 41-point loss. It was the team’s worst performance of the season and had Lakers head coach JJ Redick saying he was “embarrassed” over what had transpired.

The Lakers were the worst second-half team in the league in November, and they continued that trend in Miami.

Wednesday marked the Lakers’ eighth-worst loss since the merger.

Tonight was the 8th worst loss in the last 47 years (since the ABA/NBA merger) by the Lakers. (Via @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/OQtOqer21b — Jorge Sedano 🐺 (@Sedano) December 5, 2024

It’s still very early in the season, but a loss like this one won’t sit well with the Lakers or their fans. It sure as heck left the franchise legend Johnson unhappy.