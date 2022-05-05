Surprising report reveals Anthony Davis’ trade value

The Los Angeles Lakers need to make major changes to their roster this offseason, and there has been some talk about them potentially listening to offers for Anthony Davis. According to one NBA analyst, none of those offers are likely to be overwhelming.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on “First Take” Wednesday that he believes the Lakers should consider trading Davis. However, Smith said he was told by some team executives that Davis’ trade value is fairly low at the moment.

“I know for a fact by numerous executives I’ve spoken to, you can’t get but so much value for Anthony Davis because he’s perpetually injured and he’s not reliable healthwise,” Smith said, via Jonathan Sherman of Lakers Daily.

Davis has played in just 76 games over the past two seasons because of injuries. The eight-time All-Star is a dominant force when healthy, but he has trouble staying on the floor. He was one of the primary reasons the Lakers won an NBA title two years ago. Though his health is an obvious concern, you would think some team would be willing to take the risk.

Davis averaged 23.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game this season. The Lakers probably would not have been a championship contender even if he were healthy. It seems unlikely that the team will trade him, but this is not the first we have heard of the idea.