Anthony Davis to miss at least four weeks with knee injury

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without Anthony Davis for the foreseeable future after he hurt his knee Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers announced that Davis’ MRI showed a left knee MCL sprain, and he will be re-evaluated again in four weeks. That essentially means Davis won’t be back until late January at the absolute earliest.

Davis actually left Friday’s game twice due to injuries. The first was to his ankle, but he was able to return from that one. The second one was the knee injury, which did look more significant even at the time.

The Lakers simply have not had health on their side this year, but this one particularly hurts. Davis had been fairly durable, playing in 27 games and averaging 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Despite a lot of recent criticism, he had arguably been the Lakers’ most consistent player thus far.

Photo: Dec 18, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason game at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports