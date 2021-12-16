Shaq has sharp criticism of Anthony Davis

Shaquille O’Neal, himself the NBA’s original Superman, thinks that Anthony Davis looks less like Superman and more like Mickey Mouse right now.

In an episode this week of his “The Big Podcast With Shaq,” O’Neal offered a strong criticism of the Los Angeles Lakers star Davis.

“[Russell] Westbrook ain’t the problem [for the Lakers],” said O’Neal. “Who’s the 1-2 punch on their team? So the last week, I saw some LeBron stats. I ain’t see no AD stats. That’s the problem right there.

“Listen, I speak from an experienced place,” O’Neal added. “If you’re gonna be a 1-2 punch, be a hell of a 1-2 punch. Don’t let the 1, who’s the older of the 1-2 punch, take all the, you know, do this, do that. Listen, he’s very talented. He’s shooting 19 percent from the three. LeBron got Western Conference Player of the Week and had fun while doing it. What are you doing, Mr. AD? What are you doing? I ain’t seen your name mentioned all year. So if you’re gonna be a 1-2 punch, make sure you step up.”

The 28-year-old Davis, who is the only Lakers star in his prime right now, has indeed been one of the team’s bigger underachievers. O’Neal actually oversold Davis’ three-point shooting ability (he is shooting 18.2 percent from deep this season). Davis is also shooting a career-low 72.5 percent from the foul line and is averaging 23.8 points per game, which is below than his career average.

At 16-13, the Lakers are rounding into form a bit after having won their last three consecutive games. But they have still been a popular recent target for criticism from the former Lakers great O’Neal. The Basketball Hall of Famer is probably right too that much of the blame falls on Davis. Even O’Neal’s fellow TNT co-host thinks as much.

Photo: Mar 10, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; NBA former player Shaquille O’Neal watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors in the third quarter at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 105-99. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports