Was LeBron James to blame for Anthony Davis’ latest injury?

December 17, 2021
by Darryn Albert

LeBron James pushing Jaden McDaniels

LeBron James appeared to set off a chain reaction on Friday that led to another injury for star teammate Anthony Davis.

Davis injured his knee in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 110-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. James pushed off on Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels, who then fell into Davis’ left knee.

Another angle of the play showed Davis’ knee seemingly bending inwards.

Davis exited the game and did not return. He had difficulty getting to the locker room on his way out.

James was called for an offensive foul on the play, lending credence to the suggestion that he was to blame for Davis’ injury with his two-handed push on McDaniels. However, Lakers fans will argue that McDaniels embellished the contact and instead point the finger at him for Davis’ injury.

Regardless, Davis was diagnosed with a left knee contusion and will undergo further testing on Saturday, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet. The Lakers play the Bulls in Chicago on Sunday.

The oft-injured big man, who is averaging 23.8 points per game this season, missed two games earlier this month with soreness in the same knee. Davis also had another injury scare earlier in the game against Minnesota.

