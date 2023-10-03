Anthony Davis sends warning to Nuggets ahead of season

Anthony Davis is putting the defending champions on notice.

At Media Day on Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers star Davis took some time to send a message to the Denver Nuggets. Denver was the team that ended the Lakers’ season last year, taking them out in a four-game sweep during the Western Conference Finals.

Speaking with Lakers legend James Worthy on Spectrum SportsNet, Davis issued a warning for the Nuggets over all the trash that they talked after eliminating the Lakers.

“It was just a lot of talking,” said Davis. “It was just so much of that going on. Like alright, we get it, y’all won. But me and Bron [LeBron James] had some conversations like, ‘We can’t wait [to play them again].'”

Here is the full clip.

Safe to say LeBron and AD are motivated to face the Nuggets after all their trash talk 😈 “It was just a lot of talking. We get it, y’all won, but me and Bron had some conversations… we can’t wait [to play them].” pic.twitter.com/qr8iZGIwll — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) October 2, 2023

The Nuggets players were actually pretty tame when it came to rubbing in their victory over the Lakers (other than Bruce Brown, who is no longer on the team). But ironically, it might have been Denver’s head coach Michael Malone who talked the most trash at the Lakers’ expense. Clearly irritated by the media’s constant swooning over the purple and gold, Malone made sure to troll the Lakers at every turn after knocking them out of the playoffs.

Denver’s victory over the Lakers (which ultimately led to an NBA title) was revenge for the Lakers’ victory over them in the 2020 Western Conference Finals (which ultimately led to a title for the Lakers). A rubber match next postseason is obviously no guarantee, but Davis and the Lakers clearly would like to get that opportunity.