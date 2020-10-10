Anthony Davis reaggravates right heel injury during Game 5 of NBA Finals

Anthony Davis exited Game 5 of the NBA Finals between his Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat late in the first quarter after reaggravating his right heel injury.

Davis was trying to catch a Kyle Kuzma airball on offense late in the first quarter. It is unclear how he got hurt, but he was grabbing his right foot after the play. He exited the game to be examined on the sideline and got taped.

The Lakers later said that Davis reaggravated his right heel injury and that he would be available to return to the game.

Davis had eight points and three rebounds in the first quarter of the game. The 27-year-old big man has been great for the Lakers all postseason and is averaging 28.2 points per game during the playoffs.