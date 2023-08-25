Anthony Edwards puts media on blast for viral Team USA misquote

Anthony Edwards recently added another savage quote to his growing list of soundbites. Except, the Minnesota Timberwolves star claims he never said the words that went viral.

Edwards was quoted in a piece by The Athletic’s Joe Vardon published Thursday. The 1-time All-Star spoke candidly about not being on board with Team USA head coach Steve Kerr’s decision to initially have the Timberwolves guard off the bench.

“I mean, of course I wasn’t cool with it,” Edwards was quoted in the piece. “If that’s what it takes, I mean, I am willing to do it, but nah, I’m never cool with that. … [Steve Kerr] said Dwyane Wade came off the bench when Kobe played. I was like, all right, we don’t have a Kobe, but all right. But it was cool.”

Social media quickly latched on to five words from Edwards’ supposed response to Kerr — “We don’t have a Kobe.” It felt like the perfect mix of Edwards’ bravado and wit that have made him a fan favorite whenever he takes the mic. One post on the matter received nearly 10 million views and 84 thousand likes as of writing.

Anthony Edwards admits he wasn’t cool with Steve Kerr trying to bring him off the bench “He said Dwyane Wade came off the bench when Kobe played. I was like, ‘all right, we don’t have a Kobe.’” (Via @joevardon ) pic.twitter.com/zp7vUlUx5E — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 24, 2023

However, Edwards claims that he never actually said that quote to Kerr. He went on an impassioned rant via his Instagram Story Thursday to complain about being misquoted.

“Y’all losers, beat it, man. Y’all are taking that little comment too far. I didn’t say that to Steve Kerr,” said Edwards. “I was thinking that when he said I was coming off the bench. Y’all doing too much. Y’all going too far. That’s my dog, man. Steve Kerr locked in. We talk everyday. I hate y’all. Y’all always doing that. Just interview a n—- and go about your business, bruh.”

Anthony Edwards clarifies the statement he made to Kerr (Wade/Kobe). Full clip on his IG story pic.twitter.com/KDdDGUCMh8 — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) August 24, 2023

Though the reactions to the quote online have been mostly positive, Edwards tried to clear the air out of respect for his relationship with Kerr. Kerr has since inserted Edwards into the Team USA starting lineup. Kerr has also stated publicly that Edwards is “the guy” on Team USA who could be their first option at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.