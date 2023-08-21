Steve Kerr points out which star is ‘the guy’ on Team USA

Team USA stared down a 16-point second half deficit in an exhibition match against Germany in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. That’s when the team’s stars began to prove their mettle.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton scored 17 of his 18 points after halftime while serving as Team USA’s primary playmaker. Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves poured in 16 points and made a handful of big shots. But on a team full of young talent, Anthony Edwards was the clear alpha. The Minnesota Timberwolves wing finished with 34 points on 11-of-20 shooting while also playing suffocating defense.

Team USA head coach Steve Kerr was asked about Edwards after Sunday’s masterpiece. Kerr indicated that even the rest of the team knows that Ant-Man is “the guy” on the FIBA World Cup roster.

“He’s unquestionably the guy,” Kerr said, via ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “You can see he knows it. But now the team knows it, and I think the fans see it. … He genuinely believes he’s the best player in the gym every single night. And he’s such a dynamic young player. I think he’s taking a leap.”

Edwards looked very much like “the guy” when he drained the dagger over Dennis Schroder to put Team USA up seven with just under a minute to play.

Nah bro Anthony Edwards is incredible pic.twitter.com/9Ocs8ribEG — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 20, 2023

Edwards finishes the 5-game exhibition run as Team USA’s leading scoring, averaging 19.2 points on 51% shooting from the field.

Kerr and the Team USA brain trust envisioned Edwards as a potential No. 1 option in international play when they brought him on board. So far, he’s looked the part.