Anthony Edwards cited for assault over postgame chair incident

Anthony Edwards has been cited for a crime over an incident that took place on Tuesday night.

Edwards’ Minnesota Timberwolves lost 112-109 to the Denver Nuggets on the road in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series. The loss ended the series and Minnesota’s season.

Edwards was frustrated to have his season come to an end and could be seen picking up a chair and swinging it as he was heading towards the tunnel after the game.

Via the video that was included in this report, looks like the contact was unintentional from Edwards — picking up a chair and tossing it to the floor while running to the tunnel. The article said two staff members were “injured” and asked to press charges against Edwards. https://t.co/f7kdF8eUyh pic.twitter.com/wqMNyGv9SP — Charlie Walton (@CharlieWaltonMN) April 26, 2023

According to 104.3 The Fan’s Jake Shapiro, police say a security guard was hit in the back by the chair and a second worker was also hit. Both employees say they were injured and asked to file charges.

The Timberwolves’ team bus leaving Ball Arena was held up so that police could cite Edwards for the incident. Edwards was cited for two charges third-degree assault following the game.

Edwards promised after his team fell behind 3-0 in the series that the Timberwolves weren’t done. Though they were able to win Game 4, the series came to an end a game later.