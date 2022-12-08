Anthony Edwards was hilariously clueless about 1 big game

Anthony Edwards was a little bit caught off-guard on Thursday when asked about the Minnesota Timberwolves’ upcoming game against the Utah Jazz.

The Timberwolves’ game against the Jazz is certainly one to watch as it marks center Rudy Gobert’s first game back in Utah since being traded in the offseason. Edwards was asked about that Thursday and how the Timberwolves might be focused on having Gobert’s back, and Edwards was just confused.

Anthony Edwards didn’t know why the Utah Jazz on Friday was a big game for Rudy Gobert 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/e6CcV8J0Rx — SneakerReporter (@SneakerReporter) December 8, 2022

“What makes it a big game? Oh, Rudy, yeah yeah yeah,” Edwards said.

Talk about being uber-focused. At least, we can hope that is what it is, and that would hardly be a bad thing for Edwards’ mindset.

On the other hand, this may be another signal of Edwards’ major chemistry issues with Gobert. Maybe this wasn’t the best thing for Edwards to be forgetful about.