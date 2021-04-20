Anthony Edwards has another hilarious quote about Alex Rodriguez

Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards is quickly learning who Alex Rodriguez is from the looks of it.

Edwards spoke this week in a wide-ranging interview with GQ’s Tyler Tynes. In the interview, the 19-year-old had another funny quote about Rodriguez, who will be the Wolves’ new part-owner.

Edwards said that he was hearing a lot from people about Rodriguez but did not watch any highlights to verify for himself. Edwards added that he knew Rodriguez was dating Jennifer Lopez. But the interviewer then informed Edwards that the couple had broken up. Edwards hilariously responded that he was disappointed and that he wanted Rodriguez to get back together with Lopez so that Rodriguez would be happy.

Oh my goodness Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/bWhujVMHIs — W (@__wens__) April 20, 2021

Earlier this month, Edwards infamously said he had no idea who Rodriguez, one of the most famous baseball players ever, was. Those comments led to a funny reaction from the public, including elsewhere in Minnesota.

Rodriguez and the singer-actress Lopez recently broke up, ending a roughly two-year engagement. That’s the big bummer for Edwards here, much more so than anything about Rodriguez’s baseball career.

Photo: Gamecock Central/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0