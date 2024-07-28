Anthony Edwards busts out disrespectful Joel Embiid celebration

Team USA beat Serbia 110-84 in their Group C game at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille, France on Sunday for the Paris Olympics, and nearly everyone from the team was having fun.

Joel Embiid had four points and 2 rebounds in 11 minutes. He also had an and-1 opportunity in the third quarter when he was fouled but still made the bucket. Anthony Edwards was on the bench at the time but pumped up for his teammate.

Edwards celebrated by doing the crotch chop Embiid has done on the court.

Joel Embiid with the And-1 & immediately tells the dude who flopped & grabbed his face about it Also peep Ant Edwards with the bench reaction lmao THIS is what America is all about pic.twitter.com/nhKptbvT2d — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) July 28, 2024

Though Embiid had that good moment, he was a -8 for the U.S. in the game. Edwards scored 11 points in 19 minutes off the bench. He might just be the team’s morale booster, on top of also being one of its best players.